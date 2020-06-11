Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash recently proclaimed Phyllis Banfield Day in Lebanon to honor a woman he called a hero after she rescued a man from a truck fire.
Banfield, a waitress at Uncle Pete’s Truck Stop, saved a truck driver in April after his big rig caught fire just before dawn while he slept.
Ash presented Banfield with a city proclamation proclaiming June 3, 2020, as Phyllis Banfield Day in Lebanon. He said her heroic acts speak volumes about the people in Lebanon.
“It just enhances what we know about people in Lebanon already,” Ash said. “The people here are ready to help you and do whatever needs to be done. Phyllis just exemplified that with her courage and passion when she saw somebody that needed help. She didn’t wait for somebody else.”
Banfield, who has been a waitress at Uncle Pete’s for about 23 years, arrived at the truck stop for the breakfast shift when she saw a little fire across the street in a parking lot.
“I thought, ‘Is somebody burning garbage this morning?’ When I got out, I saw some hay on fire,” said Banfield, who said she noticed the truck attached to the hay was running.
“I started beating on the truck and this man looked at me while I’m screaming at him to get out of the truck,” she said.
Banfield said the man, later identified as Matt Ramsey of Rutledge, emerged from the truck. She said it took about seven minutes from the time she knocked on the door before the truck was destroyed.
Ash called Banfield a heroic woman and said she deserved praise and recognition from the city.
“I don’t feel like I’m a hero. I did what anybody should’ve done. We’re supposed to look out for our fellow man,” Banfield said. “I was shocked. I don’t get teary eyed and I got teary eyed today. I’m honored.”