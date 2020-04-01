Four Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing patients currently housed at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19, according to hospital officials.
Traci Pope, Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital community relations director, said as of Wednesday, the hospital had seven patients who tested positive for COVID-19, with four of those being patients from the Gallatin facility, where more than 100 residents and staff members tested positive for the virus.
The nearly 200 residents of the facility were moved to other locations in order to clean the facility. Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital received 25 patients that initially tested negative for the virus.
“For the foreseeable future I anticipate that we will continue to have inpatients who are COVID-19 positive,” Pope said. “We continue to see patients that need testing and are anticipating more COVID-19 positive patients as the impact on our community increases.”
Wilson County has 45 cases of COVID-19, compared to 538 negative tests, as of Wednesday, as Tennessee’s count approaches 2,700.
Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital has taken steps in an effort to reduce potential exposure to patients and staff, according to Pope, which includes severely limiting visitors to the facility, restricting access to hospital entrances and screening patients, visitors and staff for symptoms prior to entering the building.