Leeville Pike residents and Lebanon city officials recently voiced their disapproval about changed ownership of a Leeville Pike property, which has stifled the city’s ability to battle a potential rental neighborhood that goes against the original approved plans.
Lebanon officials have had concerns about the looseness of the city’s zoning regulations for years and came face to face with its worst nightmare last week. Officials and Leeville Pike residents learned the potential future of a neighborhood had taken a U-turn from the original plans.
In 2016 the Lebanon City Council approved a rezoning request on Leeville Pike for Fleming Homes for a 55-home subdivision called Rowland Farms. The plans were met with pushback from nearby residents, including Councilor Chris Crowell, who voiced opposition to the plans as a citizen.
The council ultimately approved the rezoning request under the pretense it would be an elderly community where residents own their homes after Fleming Homes met with neighbors.
“At the neighborhood meeting, it was a show and tell. They stood up here, had their signs; told the community, neighbors and the committee that this is going to be a great development,” Crowell said. “Over time, red flags emerged with this development.”
Crowell said many people questioned why the development, which was supposed to begin construction in 2019, had not made any significant progress since its approval.
Crowell said those questions were answered this month weekend when city leaders and Leeville Pike residents learned the property had been sold to American Homes 4 Rent, a California-based real estate investment trust. American Homes 4 Rent specializes in buying property around the country and developing subdivisions that feature homes for rent instead of ownership.
The group has kept the working name Rowland Farms for the development.
“The process is fundamentally based on trust,” Crowell said. “It’s hard to legislate everything. It’s hard to make people accountable for every single thing they do. There has to be some level of trust. It’s been completely breached here. That’s not what the neighbors were told. It’s not what the planning commission was told. It’s not what the City of Lebanon was told.”
“We’re finding out that they are going to be a rental community with management on the other side of the country. I, and many of my neighbors, are concerned about this,” said nearby Stonebridge resident Ron Ostriker said. “I really feel like we’ve been duped here.”
American Homes 4 Rent would not need to appear before the Lebanon Planning Commission nor Lebanon City Council due to the allowances of the zone that came with the rezoning in 2016. However, the development would still be subject to site plan and other routine reviews.
“This is something communities across the nation are facing -- this new, I guess, strategy by investors to go with rental homes instead of other types of properties,” said Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell, who voted against the rezoning in 2016 as a councilor.
“There are a lot of good developers out there, but this is the type of action that gives everybody a bad name, and puts us in a position where as we go through the future and face other rezonings we have to question ourselves a little bit that no matter what we’re going to get,” he said. “We’ve had people in the past who came up here recently and said, ‘Trust me.’ Well, I’m not sure that’s exactly what we can do from this point forward.”
Bell said he’s met with Lebanon Planning Director Paul Corder about how to handle the situation.
“We cannot let this continue,” Bell said. “I can assure you, we’re not happy about this either.”
Other councilors joined Crowell in expressing concern and disappointment in the changed plans.
“This is something where I might start thinking of using (specific plan zoning) when a rezone comes through, so we can hold them accountable for what they do and know what’s going there,” Councilor Joey Carmack said.
“I hope that we do have some legal recourse and some opportunities to meet with this company,” Councilor Camille Burdine said.
“I don’t know how that could’ve been prevented, but there has to be a way that we can prevent that in the future. When someone just out and out lies to you, we have to hold them responsible, and that’s basically what they did,” Councilor Tick Bryan said. “This, right here, is going to make it a lot tougher on a lot of other developers that are coming in.”
“Often we get the comment that Lebanon’s turning into Antioch and this is just an example of proving them right,” Councilor Jeni Lind Brinkman said.