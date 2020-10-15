A Lebanon man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder in a shooting that critically wounded a member of a rival group inside Opry Mills Mall last month.
Metro Nashville Hermitage precinct detectives have ordered Juwan Gaines, 19, of Lebanon, held without bond in the Downtown Detention Center on three charges for the Sept. 30 shooting.
Gaines was charged Oct. 6 with attempted first-degree murder, felony reckless endangerment and the use of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony. He surrendered at the Hermitage Precinct last week and was with his family.
The victim has been identified as Michael Pignone, 19. Police said he remains in critical, but stable condition at a local hospital. Metro Nashville Police Department Juvenile Crime Task Force and Gang Unit officers participated in the investigation.
According to police, Gaines opened fire at an apparent rival group around 6:10 p.m. about 10 yards from the mall’s food court. Police said a group of five people and a group of three people came toward each other, and Gaines, who was in the group of three, pulled a pistol and fired shots. Pignone was shot once in the chest.
Others in the groups pulled guns as Gaines ran from the mall, according to police. Police said they found two pistols in the parking lot near the mall’s movie theatre; one was reported as stolen.