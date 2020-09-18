Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and will quarantine from home with his wife, Marcia, for the next 14 days, according to a news release from the mayor's office.
Ash said he went to his doctor for a checkup on Tuesday, and on recommendation from his physician took the test. He received a call on Thursday afternoon notifying him that he had tested positive. He has been in self-quarantine since taking the test.
“Right now, I don’t feel bad and am available via telephone and email,” Ash said. “The city is in capable hands with our great department heads and I look forward to getting back into the office as soon as possible. I encourage residents to continue to follow all recommended personal safety measures including social distancing and mask wearing to limit exposure and stay well.”
The Mitchell House, where the mayor’s office is located, underwent a deep clean and decontamination Thursday evening.
City Councilor Fred Burton serves as mayor pro tem and presided over Thursday evening’s scheduled special called City Council meeting.