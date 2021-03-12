Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell attended the most recent Lebanon Sports Complex Committee meeting and was non-committal on the estimated $36 million cost of a sports complex proposed on Highway 231.
Nashville engineering and architecture service firm Barge Design Solutions gave the committee the initial estimated cost last year. The preliminary sketches for the complex, to be located just south of Stumpy Lane, include soccer, baseball and softball fields, as well as playground areas.
The city purchased about 150 acres for the complex last year for $2.5 million, prior to Bell’s election win in November.
“If I walk into this, I’m not in favor of spending $35 million because where’s the money going to come from? Honestly, I have to be up front with you all about that. That’s tough,” said Bell, who said he is a proponent of more parks in the city and continues to learn more about the sports complex project.
“I just know from my point of view and from where I sit, there’s a lot of factors that go into this. I would love to have a sports complex.”
The committee discussed building the complex in phases last year prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the time, Phase I included five soccer fields, which includes one turf field, which was estimated to cost $6.7 million to $7.5 million. Committee members said the phase was the closest to a necessity because of space limitations at the Wilson United Soccer complex, located at the Lebanon Municipal Airport.
Committee member James Herren with Wilson United Soccer League said the league’s youth registration was around 1,100 — including some residents of Mt. Juliet — for the spring league. Committee member Rick Smith with Lebanon Youth Baseball said about 750 youth signed up for baseball and Lebanon Girls Softball Association spring leagues.
“The community needs soccer fields. Period. We’ve got to build those one way or another. That’s got to be done,” Lebanon Parks Director William Porter said. “I think the consensus of most of the people here is we need to really be looking at hard ways of can we eat $22 (million)-$25 million, and can we figure out how to massage that and get that done.”
The group spoke via phone with Hendersonville Parks Director Andy Gilley, who discussed that city’s park department organization and funding, focusing on the city’s main attraction — Drakes Creek Park Athletic Complex.
Drakes Creek features baseball, softball, football and soccer fields, basketball and sand volleyball courts, concession and restroom facilities, shelters, walking trails and playground areas.
Gilley said the athletic complex is typically filled with multiple events each weekend for the majority of the year.
“It may be good if we added a staff component to this conversation,” said committee member Caleb Thorne, pointing to the additional personnel Hendersonville utilizes in its parks department. “At the end of the day, it’s going to boil down to funding. How do you fund it? What that funding model looks like and ensuring that the funding matches the desires and needs.”
The group agreed to gather more information related to funding plans and financial commitments related to the two parks prior to the next meeting.
Herron said he’s researched articles related to recreation projects similar to Lebanon’s from around the country and has found only articles that report reluctance by only a few members of legislative bodies, but nothing that he feels should deter the group from pursuing the complex.
“But, I’ve yet to find anything … that says, ‘this is a terrible idea. It’s been a drain on our economy and I wish he’d never done this.’ I just haven’t seen it,” he said.