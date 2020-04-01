Lebanon and Mt. Juliet officials have closed the parks and recreation areas in those cities as coronavirus precautions.
Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash on Monday ordered Don Fox Community Park and the City of Lebanon dog park to be closed as Wilson County reported 32 cases of COVID-19.
The Lebanon Senior Citizens Center and the Jimmy Floyd Center will remain closed through the end of April.
Tuesday morning, the Mt. Juliet Parks and Recreation Department announced that it is closing its tennis courts, volleyball courts, basketball court and skatepark at Charlie Daniels Park. The walking trail, greenways and restrooms will remain open.
The Journeys Distribution Center in Lebanon will be the site of temporary storage space for the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency. Genesco, Journey’s parent company, said the company would donate 25,000 square feet to TEMA during the pandemic.
“Our community has been hit hard over the past month, first with tornadoes and now with COVID-19. We didn’t think twice when TEMA approached us for space. We had the capacity and it is what we do, helping others, especially during this unprecedented global event,” Journeys President Mario Gallione said.
TRW Automotive, located on Baddour Parkway, will close for, at least, the week of March 30 through April 3 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Mt. Juliet residents aged 65 or older are eligible to receive a scheduled phone call once a day between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. from the police department.
If the participant does not answer the first call, additional steps are in place, including a potential welfare check by the police department, to make sure the participant is well.
Residents can register safemtjuliet.com.
In Watertown, Mayor Mike Jennings said he would continue to monitor the situation and enforce changes to access to City Hall, including limited public access, as the situation progresses.
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto declared a state of emergency in Wilson County on Wednesday, joining other government bodies in Wilson County of following Gov. Bill Lee’s guidelines for cities and counties during the pandemic.
The declaration also included additional closures in the county: libraries, schools (including private), the Wilson County Expo Center, James E. Ward Ag Center, Wilson County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau and the Wilson County Veterans Museum.
In Wilson County, COVID-19 test sites are at the Wilson County Health Department, located at 927 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon, and the Vanderbilt Health Walk-In Clinic, located at 64 Belinda Parkway in Mt. Juliet.
Order from the governor
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Monday issued a “safer at home” order for the state, urging people to stay home and closing certain businesses.
“Safer at home” is similar to “safe at home” and less strict than “shelter in place”; people are urged to stay home as non-essential businesses are closed.
“Because staying at home as much as possible for a temporary period of time will protect the health and safety of Tennesseans by limiting the spread of COVID-19 and preserving health care resources, all persons in Tennessee are urged to stay at home, except for when engaging in Essential Activity or Essential Services as defined in this Order,” Lee’s executive order says.
A reporter Monday asked Lee “what makes you think Tennesseans are listening to you” after he has been asking people to stay home when possible, but many people ventured out during the nice weather this past weekend. Lee said his order “changes activities in which people can participate” by closing non-essential businesses in every county,” which would take away people’s reason to travel.
A reporter asked why the state is not reporting deaths by county, especially when many other states, and even some Tennessee counties, are reporting that. Lee said his administration is committed to transparency. There is a “unique legal issue” of reporting deaths by county, but the state is exploring that issue and he believes it can be worked through.
CLOSED BUSINESSES
Businesses or organizations that perform close-contact personal services that have been ordered to be closed by the governor’s “safer at home” order on Monday:
- ïBarber shops
- ïHair salons
- ïWaxing salons
- ïThreading salons
- ïNail salons or spas
- ïSpas providing body treatments
- ïBody-art facilities or tattoo services
- ïTanning salons
- ïMassage-therapy establishments or massage services.
Entertainment and recreational gathering venues that have been ordered to be closed by the governor’s “safer at home” order on Monday:
- ïNight clubs
- ïBowling alleys
- ïArcades
- ïConcert venues
- ïTheaters, auditoriums, performing arts centers, or similar facilities
- ïRacetracks
- ïIndoor children's play areas
- ïAdult entertainment venues
- ïAmusement parks
- ïRoller or ice skating rinks.