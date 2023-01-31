A Lebanon mother and her daughter duo recently teamed up to provide a healthy snack alternative for dogs while honoring an important piece of the journey.
Lebanon High School senior Calli Jo Davis and her mother, Nicki, recently started Down Right Delicious Dog Treats, which features healthy and natural ingredients with no preservatives.
“I’ve never done it, but we have a dog, and (Calli) loves baking,” Nicki Davis said.
The idea for the company came after they considered what Calli Jo, who has Down Syndrome, would do after she graduated high school this year. Nicki decided to do something that would include her daughter’s love for baking and could be beneficial to their dog, Jax.
Calli Jo wanted to take a culinary arts elective class, but passing a written exam was a requirement. She attended a special needs culinary class for a semester, according to her mother, but it didn’t scratch her baking itch.
So they decided on a dog treat business, but needed a name. “I thought and thought and even asked people on Facebook for some ideas,” Nicki said. “We wanted to do something for Down Syndrome and then the name just came to me.”
Down Right Delicious Dog Treats was formed and their initial products include peanut butter honey biscuits, beet treats and peanut butter and pumpkin biscuits with ingredients that include whole wheat flour, peanut butter, honey and flaxseed.
The pair also utilize the help of Calli Jo’s sister, Savanna, who lives in Denver and helped with logo design, social media (Down Right Delicious Dog Treats by Calli on Facebook), licensing, branding and inventory. Nicki said Calli Jo’s leadership abilities, combined with her independence and social skills, made her a perfect business partner.
Calli Jo is also a cheerleader at Lebanon High and wants to volunteer at camps and with groups, her mother said.
“She’s being really responsible,” Nicki said. “She likes to be the leader and independent. She is detail oriented.”
Since forming the business around Christmas, the duo has gained a rising clientele and received a handful of offers from local business and boutique owners interested in selling Calli Jo’s products in their stores.
“I’ve been surprised how much positive feedback we’ve gotten from the community, and we just started right at Christmas,” Davis said.
Calli Jo said her favorite business activity is writing thank you notes and delivering them along with products to the customers.
Their goal is that one day the business will grow large enough so Calli Jo can hire employees with special needs so they can have their own part-time jobs.
Next year, Calli Joe hopes to be accepted into a Cumberland University work program, as well as shadow some local bakeries and examine how they run their business.