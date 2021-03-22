City officials in Lebanon and Mt. Juliet have taken the initial steps to form their respective 2021-2022 fiscal year budgets.
Lebanon Finance Director Stuart Lawson said the city has started the budgeting process internally, with hopes of having the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget presented to the Lebanon City Council and approved by June.
The city does not have dates set for budget work sessions, but should have dates finalized soon, according to Lawson.
“I’m anxious to get into the budget. This is, hopefully, going to be a better opportunity going into this budget year than it was last year with all of the incredible uncertainly involving the pandemic,” Lebanon Ward 4 Councilor Chris Crowell said. “There are folks out there -- experts -- that tell us it’s not over and there are still people contracting the virus every day. It probably will continue to have some impact and there are a lot of economic changes going on right now.”
Crowell said he believes the city should approach the budgeting process with caution, but said the feelings of uncertainty that clouded the group last year appears to be clearer.
Lawson said the city’s general fund revenues exceed the city’s expenditures by about $10.2 million, which marks a successful year so far.
“The cash for the general fund at the end of February was about $30 million, which is good, but that number is constantly changing. February looks better because we just collected 33 percent of our property taxes,” Lawson said.
The city posted sales tax revenues of $13.8 million for the 2019-2020 fiscal year, which was about $1.1 million more than the previous year, according to Lawson. The city has posted about $9.4 million in sales tax revenue for the current fiscal year, which is about $2.7 million more than the same time last year, according to Lawson.
“The big difference is the half-cent sales increase in the local option that started in May 2020,” Lawson said.
Mt. Juliet Finance Director Dana Hire said that city’s departments would soon start working on their budgets. She said the city also doesn’t have a date set for budget workshops, but noted they should take place around mid-May, with the Mt. Juliet Commission first reading of the budget tentatively set for May 24.
Hire said the city has more than $40 million in the general fund.
“During the budget process, I will look at the budget for the remainder of the year and what has been spent and what is left to be spent. That will give me an idea of the fund balance we will start the new year with,” she said.
Similar to Lebanon, Mt. Juliet has exceeded sales tax expectations every month this year.
“To date, we are seeing a $2.4 million or 35 percent increase in sales tax revenue over this same time last year,” Hire said.
Hire and Lawson said they do not currently know of any major projects that have been designated for the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget.
“This may change as we go through the process,” Hire said. “We have carryover road projects that take years to do, as well as fire hall and police building upgrade that are currently in process.”
They both said it was too early to determine the impact this year’s property reappraisals will have on their respective budgets.
“Right now, we don’t have the new appraisal or new tax rate so was are still deciding what that will do for the budget. We should at minimal receive about the same we received this year,” Lawson said.
“In past years, the city’s property tax has been used to exclusively fund the fire department. The (Mt. Juliet Commission) voted this year to move the fire department into the General Fund. I don’t anticipate any changes with the property tax,” Hire said. “It will still be used to fund the fire department, but other general fund revenues will now help supplement any shortfall in funding.”