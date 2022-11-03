SIBS Boutique owner Casey Cole previously worked as an ER nurse and cleaning company owner before opening the women’s clothing store. The Lebanon High graduate recently moved the boutique to the Lebanon Square.
SIBS Boutique owner Casey Cole previously worked as an ER nurse and cleaning company owner before opening the women’s clothing store. The Lebanon High graduate recently moved the boutique to the Lebanon Square.
Rachel Baldwin
SIBS Boutique on the Lebanon Square sells women’s clothes and shoes.
Sibling love and the desire for a lifestyle change from a medical career led to the opening of one of Lebanon’s latest businesses that recently relocated to the Lebanon Square.
SIBS Boutique opened in April and recently moved to the Lebanon Square next to the Capitol Theatre in space previously occupied by Charlie’s Shoe & Boot Repair.
Lebanon native Casey Cole owns SIBS Boutique and said the love of her sisters – Courtney Russell and Kennedy Gardner – led to the opening of the shop formerly located along East Main Street.
The boutique features women’s clothing, accessories and shoes, as well as home goods.
Cole and Russell initially owned SIBS, but Russell left the business in its early days to focus on her family, leaving Cole and her husband, Colin Cole, as owners.
“I decided to keep the name as an ode to them,” Cole said. “People always ask what ‘SIBS’ means, and it gives me a chance to say, ‘siblings.’ ”
The Lebanon High School graduate said she never dreamed of owning a business on the Square.
“At one point, the Square wasn’t much. You came and parked and this was a hangout spot, but there weren’t businesses and successes like this. It’s great that I’m here at a time like this. I’m super blessed,” she said.
Cole’s journey to boutique owner featured a few stops that she said made her realize what she valued most in life.
Cole, who had her first son two weeks before her high school graduation in 2006, attended Volunteer State Community College and Cumberland University, where she earned a nursing degree about a decade after she graduated high school.
Cole eventually landed a position at TriStar Summit Hospital in the emergency department but said the strain of overnight shifts eventually took its toll.
“I was working nights in the ER and it just wasn’t for me. Call me an old lady, but by 9:10, I was dozing off,” she said. “I loved that job. I really did, but nights were not for me, and I was making more with the cleaning company.”
Cole started Casey’s Cleaning Co. while in nursing school with a few residential and commercial clients. Eventually, she left the nursing field and focused on the cleaning company full time.
However, due the physical and time demands of the company, Cole sold the company earlier this year around the time of SIBS opening.
The couple have a 16-year-old son, 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter.
“I knew I needed something happier and with better hours for my kids and marriage,” she said. “The timing was perfect that someone wanted to buy it around the time SIBS was forming.”
Cole said the fashion retail industry has been more of her pace.
“I have a love for the fashion and this industry as a whole,” she said. “There’s still a lot of work with this. It’s just a different type of work, but I needed something happy and that’s all I could think about was the fun of this.”
She said although there are other boutiques on the Square, she’s happy to be a part of the Lebanon Square family and meeting new people.
“It’s fun being on the Square now and getting to know more about the community. There are so many people you don’t know or have ever met, even though this feels like a small town,” she said.