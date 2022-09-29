Lebanon native and retired Navy veteran Jim Jewell recently released a book that chronicles his rise in rank to command a ship and how women were integrated into the all-male culture.
Jewell said his self-published book, “Steel Decks and Glass Ceilings: A Navy Officer’s Memoir,” is the story of the USS Yosemite’s deployment in 1983.
“The book is essentially the story of the 1983 deployment of the USS Yosemite, a destroyer tender. In other words, it was a ship that provided repair, maintenance, supply, medical, dental and other services to destroyers,” Jewell said. “They were constructed to provide their mission in forward deployed operational areas. The Yosemite actually did that mission, one of the first since World War II during that deployment.”
Jewell said his focus changed somewhat from the time he started to what became the book’s finished product.
“The book began as a story about how to successfully integrate women into the all-male culture of a Navy ship at sea,” he said. “Yosemite was the first ship with women as part of the ship’s complement to spend extended out of port time at sea. It evolved into a story to give folks a glimpse of life at sea on a Navy ship. It is also my story of trying to reach my career goal of command at sea.”
Jewell served for 22 years in the Navy on 10 ships. In his two shore tours, he was an NROTC instructor at Texas A&M and the director of leadership and management training for the West Coast and Pacific Rim, as well as lead facilitator for the Command Excellence Seminar for Senior Officers.
He also worked as a newspaper reporter and columnist, organizational development consultant, disc jockey, and gravedigger.
“I used everything I learned as a newspaper reporter, columnist and editor in coming up with the idea and the concept, saving and researching my sources, writing and editing,” Jewell said.
Jewell and his wife live near San Diego, but he said he plans to return the Nashville area next month to talk about his book and catch up with old friends.
“I will be coming home in October,” Jewell said. “Coleman (Walker) has asked me to interview me on his show sometime between Oct. 12-16. I will be making a presentation for the Vanderbilt ROTC students.”
Jewell writes for his website, jimjewell.com, and previously published a book of poetry, “A Pocket of Resistance: Selected Poems.” He and his wife have two daughters and a grandson.