Morgan Price has visited her family and friends in Lebanon many times since moving to Texas nine years ago but Friday night will be her first time returning to her hometown as a collegiate gymnast.

Price, who began her gymnastics training at the Intrigue Athletics gym in Lebanon, is a freshman for the historic Fisk University women’s gymnastics team that will be one of five teams competing at the Tennessee Collegiate Classic at the Farm Bureau Expo Center. It will be the team’s third meet in eight days, but its first one ever in Tennessee.