Morgan Price has visited her family and friends in Lebanon many times since moving to Texas nine years ago but Friday night will be her first time returning to her hometown as a collegiate gymnast.
Price, who began her gymnastics training at the Intrigue Athletics gym in Lebanon, is a freshman for the historic Fisk University women’s gymnastics team that will be one of five teams competing at the Tennessee Collegiate Classic at the Farm Bureau Expo Center. It will be the team’s third meet in eight days, but its first one ever in Tennessee.
Last Monday Fisk competed in a four-team meet at the University of Georgia and Price finished in first place in the all-around competition (combined score from all four events) with a 39.375 (a perfect score is 40.00).
Price’s family – her mother, Marsha, and sisters Frankie and Kristin – moved to the Dallas suburb of Coppell, Texas, in 2014 after Morgan’s father, Chris Price, died in a motorcycle accident. He was a baseball and basketball star at Lebanon High School. The popular pharmaceutical salesman and custom home builder also played baseball at Middle Tennessee State University, followed by a brief career in the minor leagues.
Morgan Price started to receive recruiting attention from NCAA gymnastics coaches when she was 16, graduated high school early and committed to Arkansas — where Frankie was already on the roster – for a full scholarship.
Price then heard about Fisk’s plans to create the first team from an HBCU (historically black college and university) to compete in a women’s gymnastics NCAA event.
“My dad was a big impact on my life and it is very exciting to me to live out his legacy,” Price said. “I had committed to Arkansas but I knew I wanted to be part of the first HBCU gymnastics team. I took a visit to Fisk with five other gymnasts and we all committed to Fisk.”
Price said that most of her father’s family still lives in Lebanon and Nashville and she usually visits them around Christmas and for a week or so each summer. She said Painturo’s was a favorite after-practice destination and Cracker Barrel was the usual dining destination after church on Sunday.
She said she expects to see about 20 family members and friends at Friday’s meet. Marsha Price (a Vanderbilt graduate and also the president of the Fisk Gymnastics Booster Club) laughed when she was told that number and said it likely would be closer to 40.
“All of Lebanon knew of her dad,” said Marsha, who said she was in charge of ticket requests for the Price fans.
“Morgan was always happy to be in the gym and loved everything we were doing,” Intrigue Athletics owner Ginger Raines wrote in an email. “She always tried very hard to listen and do the task as good as she could. I love seeing this young lady compete at the collegiate level and also be part of an inaugural program here in Nashville. When she reached out to tell me about it, I was so excited for her.”
Raines said that she plans to be at Friday’s meet (“I will certainly be there to watch her compete with admiration and pure joy in my heart.”) wearing an Intrigue Gymnastics shirt and cheering in a loud voice.
The 5-foot-4 Price, who is majoring in biology and pre-med and whose official team bio says she loves cotton candy, playing with kids and being a role model, is one of two Fisk gymnasts to compete in the all-around (all four events in the same meet). Her lower-body power makes vault her favorite event and also gives strength to her tumbling and flipping in the floor exercises.
Price has a champion role model for the power techniques of the sport. Fisk coach Corrinne Wright was a nine-time All-American who competed on two NCAA championship teams at Georgia and won the 1989 NCAA all-around and floor exercise titles. Wright built a lot of her success with routines that highlighted her strength, punishing the floor when she landed her flips and creating significant hangtime over the vault.
In the Lady Bulldogs’ first-ever meet two weeks ago in Las Vegas, Price scored a 9.90 (out of 10.0) on the vault. At Georgia she tied for first place in the event with a 9.875 score. She also had season-high scores of 9.875 on both the uneven bars and floor exercises at that meet.
Last weekend at Michigan she had a season-high score on the balance beam (9.80).
According to an NCAA report, the rosters of Division I women’s gymnastics teams have about 10 percent Black gymnasts.
“Morgan was excited about that level of training after committing to Arkansas but then Fisk came about,” Marsha Price said. “She knew instantly she wanted to do that.
“It has not been easy. Fisk is an underdog, being financially strapped but always highly regarded academically. I have heard Morgan say many times that schools like Fisk were created when we couldn’t go to the white schools. She felt it was really an honor to go to a school with girls who all looked like her.”