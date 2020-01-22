Lebanon native David Climer, a longtime sports columnist for The Tennessean, died Sunday after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.
Prior to his 42-year career at The Tennessean, Climer, 66, was a sportswriter for The Lebanon Democrat.
“From day one when he came to the Democrat, he had a really nice, succinct way of writing that a lot of journalists don’t pick up without years of experience,” former Democrat publisher Sam Hatcher said. “He came in out of high school and able to write with perfect grammar, but had a way of writing succinctly to get his point across.”
Hatcher said Climer, a former pitcher for the Lebanon High School baseball team under Hall of Fame Coach Brent Foster, always displayed the ability to write without bias.
“He was a guy that could always write a story about Lebanon High School or Castle Heights and able to do it with no prejudice and straight down the line,” Hatcher said. “He was an unusual guy and so far ahead of his time when he was writing at the Democrat because of his skills. He was an extremely bright guy.”
A pair of classmates and lifelong friends said Climer always showed promise in writing and was a popular student and athlete.
Steven Brown, who also went to elementary school with Climer at McClain School, said Climer would write for the Lebanon Jr. High School newspaper, The Chum, as a sixth-grader.
“His brother Terry was on the Chum staff, so David was kind of a special reporter because he was still in the sixth grade. He would do reports from McClain School to the middle school. We all thought it was interesting,” Brown said.
Brown said Climer always wanted to be a sportswriter, and the pair even started their own paper in seventh grade called Pig Latin. He eventually wrote for the high school paper, The Devils’ Advocate.
Classmate Skip Anderson said Climer’s love for sports was also evident at an early age.
“His nickname was Deacon Jones because when we played backyard football, he prided himself on rushing the passer. I don’t know who gave him the nickname but it stuck,” Anderson said. “He had a talent for journalism from a very young age. I remember when we were running around together, he would have to go and cover high school or college. Most of his weekends were filled with sports for practically his entire life. It was something he loved to do.”
After three years as a part-time reporter at The Tennessean, Climer became a full-time writer there in 1977, covering Tennessee State University teams. In 1984, he began covering University of Tennessee athletics for the newspaper.
“We’d go to UT ballgames and we’d be sitting out in the cold and always knew he’d be sitting up in the press box in a much better place. Now, I guess he’s got an even better seat for the games,” Anderson said.
In 1994, Climer became the daily newspaper’s sports columnist. He received an Associated Press Sports Editors national Top 10 columnist award three times and became a member of the Tennessee Sports Writers Hall of Fame in 2015.
After retiring from The Tennessean in 2015, Climer moved to Fripp Island, S.C., with his wife, Rebecca.
His former classmates recalled an annual Thanksgiving Eve dinner the Climers would host.
“They invited several people from Lebanon and it was a great big party every year. David would make some kind of tomato soup that was really good,” Brown said. “It was well attended. There were a lot of friends from Lebanon and his friends from the Tennesseean and sports world. It was special.”