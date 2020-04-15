The Lebanon City Council approved a resolution during its most recent regular meeting to address pay and benefits for city employees during the coronavirus pandemic.
The objective of the COVID-19 City Employee Response Policy is to “protect city employees and reduce the spread of disease among staff while maintaining critical operations for our citizens,” according to the resolution.
The plan also outlines essential employees, those that could work from home and non-essential employees.
Essential employees include police and fire personnel, sanitation garage, water plant, water and sewer, gas, wastewater plant, facility and cemetery employees. Employees that can work from home include the mayor, department heads, human resources, payroll, risk, legal, mayoral assistant and IT.
All other departments and personnel are considered non-essential, while some would work on an as-needed basis.
Employees will receive pay at 100 percent of their regular base wages if they are forced to miss time from work because of sickness, exposure or show symptoms of the coronavirus. Full-time employees will be paid for 80 hours, while patrol officers will be paid for 84 hours and 24-hour shift fire personnel will be paid for 106 hours. Part-time and seasonal employees will be paid for up to 56 hours.
All payable hours are based on a two-week pay period.
Lebanon Human Resources director Sylvia Reichle said the city has maintained regular wages for all city employees except for some Jimmy Floyd Family Center employees. The city did provide information to Jimmy Floyd part-time employees about other city employment opportunities.
The state’s case count climbed to 5,610 on Monday, a rise from Sunday’s count of 5,308, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. The state also reported 109 deaths. More than 76,000 tests have been conducted in the state, with 93 percent of tests conducted by non-state public health labs.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in the state is 46, with people aged 21-30 accounting for 21 percent of all cases.
Wilson County reported four new cases from Sunday to Monday, raising the county’s total to 143 cases. The county’s death total remained at one.
Gov. Bill Lee extended his stay-at-home order Monday, mandating non-essential businesses remain closed until April 30. He plans to provide an update on school closures Wednesday.
Lee said he desired to reopen the state’s economy next month.
“It’s clear our economy cannot stay shut down for months. We have to reimagine how to do business safely while limiting the spread of the virus. We need Tennesseans to go back to work but we also need everyone to recognize social distancing must continue,” Lee said.
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said the county would follow Lee’s executive order and extend its own executive order until the end of the month. Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash and Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin said their cities would follow Lee and extend their executive orders.
The Tennessee Department of Health also highlighted nursing homes, assisted care living facilities and residential homes for the aged within the state that have two or more confirmed COVID-19 cases in residents or staff.
CareRite Centers is the parent company of the Gallatin facility (where multiple deaths have been reported) and also owns the Lebanon Center for Rehabilitation and Healing and the Quality Center for Rehabilitation and Healing. The Lebanon facilities were not listed on the state’s affected facilities.
On Monday, Gov. Bill Lee said he is locking down the state through April 30 with what he calls a safer-at-home order and a desire to “reopen the economy” in May. The announcement came just one day before his previous safer-at-home order expired.
“It’s clear our economy cannot stay shut down for months,” Lee said. “We have to reimagine how to do business safely while limiting the spread of the virus. We need Tennesseans to go back to work but we also need everyone to recognize social distancing must continue.
Lee is forming an economic recovery group led by Mark Ezell, commissioner of the Department of Tourist Development. Other members will include representatives of the legislature and industry leaders. One of their tasks will be creating guidelines for essential businesses. Lee refused to share many specifics of which businesses might open first if the state has a phased-in reopening.