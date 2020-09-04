The Lebanon Police Department has moved into its new home after nearly two years of construction brings nearly all of the agency’s operations to the same building.
The 28,000-square-foot facility is located at 1017 Sparta Pike near the Wilson County Fairgrounds.
PJ Hardy, Lebanon Police spokesperson, said the $6.225 million project added 14,000 square feet to a 14,000-square-foot building originally used by Middle Tennessee Electric and later used as city hall and other purposes.
“The biggest reason we did this project is because over the years, we’ve outgrown our former facility. We had to push out to four different locations throughout the city,” Hardy said. “By doing this, we can bring three of the locations back under one roof. It just makes it a lot more efficient.”
Traffic court will remain at 406 Tennessee Blvd.
Hardy said the project was supposed to take around 420 days, but due to weather, including the March tornado, and the COVID-19 pandemic, the project ended up taking about 700 days.
Hardy said American Wonder Porcelain donated the floor tile for the building, a donation estimated at $70,000.
One main feature of the facility is the communications area.
“This is the only facility in Wilson County that is built to FEMA standards, which is it must be able to withstand all of your major disasters — seismic, wind, tornado and those major ones — to certain levels of those disasters,” said Hardy, who described the room as a box in a box. “It’s its own self-contained emergency center. This is the safest area in the entire city by far.”
Four sit-stand desks in the middle of the room are home to dispatch stations, which feature air and heating components and six monitors for each dispatcher.
Hardy said the room could be used as a command station during serious disasters.
Another feature of the facility is the outside patrol canopy at the rear of the building.
“Our data pickup ports are up there, so all of the information that’s in the cars — cameras, laptops and everything — automatically feed up into those receivers and gets put into our servers. They’re no longer having to download and upload everything on computer drives,” Hardy said.
The facility also features a theater-style briefing room, large conference room, locker rooms and showers and break room, and could add a small police museum in the future, according to Hardy.
LEBANON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Details about the Lebanon Police Department’s new facility.
Location: 1017 Sparta Pike near the Wilson County Fairgrounds
Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. A phone is available in the lobby after hours.
Size: 28,000 square feet
Cost: $6.225 million