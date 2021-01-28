The Lebanon City Council took the next step in alleviating flooding issues in neighborhoods throughout the city as it approved preliminary engineering services with three companies during its most recent council meeting.
The city tapped Civil and Environmental Consultants, Inc., for preliminary engineering services covering drainage improvements in the vicinity of Mulberry Street and Burdock Street to alleviate flooding.
TTL will conduct preliminary engineering services covering drainage improvements for Cumberland Drive, West Spring Street and South Greenwood, including a topographic survey.
Issues in the area include flooded yards of several homes along Cumberland Drive, and runoff water collecting on Cumberland Drive. Stormwater also collects along South Greenwood Street near West Gay Street.
The city completed a sidewalk and drainage project along the northbound lane of the area in 2012. The alleviation design will attempt to provide outlets to drain the low-lying area along the southbound lane.
Wood Environment and Infrastructure Solutions, Inc., will provide preliminary engineering services for the Sam Houston and Hallcroft area. Residents along the tributary from Hartsville Pike down to Stroud Drive experience drainage issues and flooding during extreme rainfall and runoff events.
Currently, the city has logged approximately 20 drainage complaints from the residents along Lealand Lane, Oakdale Drive, Marks Circle and Sam Houston Drive. Within this project area, the stream makes several 90-degree bends through residential backyards.
The flat topography in the area allows for widespread flooding once the stream gets out of its banks, according to Lebanon Planning staff.
The council approved $250,000 last year to go toward flooding mitigation projects throughout the city as a part of a flood response plan.
The council also approved a new position of drainage mitigation coordinator last year. The drainage mitigation coordinator will work with the engineering services director, stormwater coordinator and drainage mitigation crew supervisor and communicate with property and business owners regarding stormwater drainage complaints.
The council approved a $42,907 budget amendment for the position, which includes a salary of $26,246.
The coordinator will also develop a priority and ranking system for maintenance activities and project requests, develop a preventative maintenance plan within 12 months of their hire and conduct updates to the maintenance plan.