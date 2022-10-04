The Lebanon Planning Commission approved plans for townhomes on Quarry Road and deferred action on a residential development on Hickory Ridge Road during its most recent meeting.
The group approved a site plan submitted by Marquette Companies for Quarry Road Townhomes, which will sit on about 91 acres at 592 Quarry Road near Highway 109.
“I don’t see any legal reason that we can deny this. There’s a whole lot of things I dislike about it, but as we all know here, we have to follow the law,” Commissioner Chad Williams said.
Williams said the request met the city’s zoning ordinance requirements for approval, although some residents and Wilson County Commissioner Justin Smith questioned the development’s potential impact on the area.
One of the main concerns involved a turning lane into the development and other traffic improvements.
“Our client has committed to making that improvement in addition to the other improvements called by the traffic study,” said Will Hager of Lose Design.
The development will include more than 100 single-family style homes and more than 80 multi-family units.
Planners deferred action on a site plan for CR 109 Apartments, which would sit on 22 acres at 6438 Hickory Ridge Rd. behind the Publix shopping center in construction on Highway 109.
The deferral will allow planners time to receive and analyze a traffic study on Hickory Ridge Road. Jack Parker, of Catalyst Design Group, said the traffic study should take four or five weeks to complete.
“The developer has committed to performing whatever improvements are recommended in that traffic study update,” Parker said. “They recognize that there will be additional traffic and are willing to do what is necessary to update the road network system per the traffic study recommendation.”
“The density is more than doubling here from what was originally proposed in the commercial zoning that it does have. I think this needs to be looked at a little more carefully before it’s approved,” said Chris Crowell, who made the motion to defer.