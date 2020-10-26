The Lebanon Planning Commission will consider plans for a more than 600-lot subdivision along Hickory Ridge Road during Tuesday’s monthly meeting.
The commission will consider a request by Beazer Homes for preliminary plans for Waverly, a 607-lot subdivision to be built on about 222 acres at 7291 Hickory Ridge Rd., west of State Route 109.
The plans have minor issues regarding cul de sac and block lengths, according to Lebanon Planning staff. The biggest concern raised during the Lebanon Planning Commission preliminary meeting was a larger, landlocked lot positioned in the interior of the subdivision inside of about 40 other residential lots.
“Since April 21, 1987, Tennessee has not allowed landlocked parcels,” Lebanon Planning Director Paul Corder said. “There is a way to do a private easement - that’s what we call a private road - and it would need to meet our road standards.”
Corder said another possibility could be executed if no building permits are issued for the lot and no buildings are constructed on the lot.
“The problem with that for us, is it’s not just no building permit, but actually no buildings on the property. So somebody could build a building on the property without a building permit - not legally - but they could do it,” Corder said. “It would be really difficult for us to enforce that and to look at it if there’s no way for us to get back to the property and no access to it.”
Corder said the city could be limited in its ability to keep sheds, playground equipment and other structures from being built in the lot.
“We think it’s going backwards. It’s definitely not best practices. It’s something that really hasn’t been done for over 30 years in Tennessee,” Corder said.
Corder suggested the group pursue a conservation easement and have a third-party entity be responsible for monitoring the area, while the city’s engineering staff said the area is for drainage and equipment needs to be able to reach the area.
Mike Wrye of Lose and Associates said the area would be unbuildable and would include it in plans, if necessary, however, he said he disagreed about the need for road frontage for the lot.
“The only disagreement is that it necessarily has to have frontage on the street. We’d rather not incumber valuable street frontage with frontage for a piece of unbuildable open space,” Wrye said.