The Lebanon Planning Commission is scheduled to discuss a handful of site plans that could bring hundreds of apartment and townhouses to the city during its monthly meeting Tuesday night at 5 p.m.
The largest site plan is for Revere Apartments, a 492-unit development on just more than 30 acres at 2135 Lebanon Road, east of Horn Springs Road and west of Cumberland Animal Hospital.
The group will also discuss South Maple Townhomes, which calls for 101 units on 40 acres on South Maple Street. The majority of the proposed property lies between Wilson County Memorial Park and land that includes Elmer Elkins Park and Tennessee Army National Guard facility.
Other plans to be voted on include a preliminary plat for Oaks Pointe, an 81-lot subdivision at Cherry Blossom Way, and Cedar Ridge at Woodall, a 215-unit development on Cottoncloud Drive.
The Lebanon Planning Commission will also discuss a site plan for a 7-Eleven convenience store to be located at 1700 W. Main St. near Taco Bell.
The group will also vote on the site plan to be built at the intersection of Hickory Ridge Road and State Route 109 in Lebanon.
The company did not include its name with the submitted site plan to the Lebanon Planning Department. It aims to break ground this fall on a 48,387 square-foot main store to be included in a larger shopping facility.
Further details, such as the number of employees, investment and specific building sizes, have not yet been released.
Kroger and Whole Foods Market representatives said the chains have not submitted site plans to the city for the property. Kroger currently has plans to expand its current Lebanon store on West Main Street.
Florida-based Publix announced plans for a second Gallatin location last year when it signed a lease to open a 48,387-square-foot store to be a part of the Windsong development, to be located at the corner of State Route 109 and South Water Avenue.
The Gallatin project includes 80,000 square feet of commercial space along with nine spots for individual businesses.
Publix has opened 48,387-square-foot facilities since June 3 in Vestavia Hills, Ala., Midlothian, Va., and Macon, Ga. The company also plans to open another 48,387-square-foot facility in Cutler Bay, Fla., on July 16.
The meeting will be broadcasted on the city’s Facebook page, City of Lebanon, TN - Government.