Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. High 89F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.