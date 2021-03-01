The Lebanon City Council finalized plans to renovate the former Lebanon Police Department building, but not before a councilor raised concerns about the timing and pricing of the project.
The group accepted Stockton Building Corporation’s bid of $723,735 for the renovation of the former L.R. Jones Police Department, located at 406 Tennessee Boulevard.
Lebanon Engineering Services Director Regina Santana said $500,000 to be used for the project came from the Governor’s Local Government Support Grant. The council approved a budget amendment of $310,000 to come from the general fund to cover a portion of the bid and needed information technology work not included in the bid.
The building will house Lebanon Public Works Administrator Lee Clark and his supervisory and administration teams. It will also house the traffic management center, which will be a centralized location for management and operations of traffic signals throughout the city.
Lebanon Ward 6 Councilor Jeni Lind Brinkman raised concerns about the timing of the budget amendment as the council prepares for upcoming budget sessions for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
“I had some concern because the bids came back about 60 percent higher than what we had estimated in the cost,” said Brinkman, who said she wanted to discuss the issue during a work session that never materialized.
Santana said the original budgeted figure came from the council about three years ago when the city was in the process of renovating the budding that now houses the Lebanon Police Department on Sparta Pike.
“At that time, there wasn’t a scope because until the police department started moving out of the building and we got in there to see what all needed to happen and what needed to be updated and renovated, there was really no way to come with a scope and, therefore, a good estimate,” Santana said. “It is over what was put in the budget, but it’s not over our estimate, for example, because we really didn’t have one.”
Santana said city officials had an indication the $500,000 originally budgeted for the project could be too low.
“All of our construction projects are coming in a little high. We didn’t know exactly what it would be,” she said.
Brinkman noted the project bids were good for 60 days and would expire prior to the city’s next budget cycle begins later this year.
“Timing of this kind of concerns me,” Brinkman said. “We’re so significantly over, why wouldn’t we have pushed this closer to the next budget cycle so we could have accounted for that?”
The renovations will include cleaning and painting the exterior, relocation of some walls and doors, additional of a vertical lift for accessibility, new HVAC system, interior painting, generator relocation, upgraded lighting, new restrooms, and new flooring and ceiling tiles.
“We don’t have anything what I would call ‘wish list’ or extra items in there at all. Every bit of it’s just to get the building usable and in good shape for that public service group to move into,” Santana said.
The renovation is expected to take just more than 100 days to complete.