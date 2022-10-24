Lebanon Square visitors could soon have more parking options after the Lebanon City Council took the first steps in securing property for a new parking lot.
The council agreed to purchase two lots for $299,900 during its most recent meeting. The properties are at the corner of Gay Street and South Cumberland Street, just south of the Lebanon Square.
Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell presented the property purchase option through a drop-in ordinance to the council after he learned the contract for the sale of the properties recently lapsed.
“Those came up for sale and I immediately identified that as a place where we could put a parking lot,” Bell said. “One of the things that I hear a lot when I’m out in town, and even at my church group the other night, was about parking on the Square. That’s important to a lot of people.”
Bell said the purchase would also allow the city to remove a billboard he described as “pretty tall,” and he believes affects the city’s downtown skyline in a negative way.
Councilor Tick Bryan urged Bell to get a written commitment the billboard would be removed with the purchase of the properties.
“We now have the opportunity to buy it and I don’t want to miss it,” Bell said.
The council also voted to spend $35,000 to cover the cost of repair for more than 100 headstones damaged by vandals in July.
The funds will go to West Tree Service to cover the cost to reset and repair 118 headstones damaged at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Justin Emler, 31, and Jeremy Heaton, 23, each were charged with one count of vandalism over $60,000 for the vandalism.
Police officials said the men vandalized more than 150 headstone markers in the Cedar Grove and Wilson County Memorial cemeteries during an overnight spree. The headstones were mainly toppled over, cracked and broken and detached from their bases.