The Lebanon City Council approved a grant to help fund police expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic during its most recent regular meeting.
The city council agreed to accept $47,205 for the Lebanon Police Department through the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Grant, which is made available through the Bureau of Justice.
The city is not required to match the grant, which can be used for overtime pay, equipment (including law enforcement and medical personal protective equipment), hiring, supplies (including gloves, masks and sanitizers), training, travel expenses and medical needs of inmates.
Lebanon Police Sgt. PJ Hardy said the department would use the funds for personal protection equipment and decontamination equipment.
“It may also be used to supplement payroll for those who have to do special assignments due to COVID-19,” Hardy said.
The council also approved an ordinance to officially place the mayoral election and election of three councilors — Ward 1, Ward 2 and Ward 5 — on the Nov. 3 general election ballot. The annual Cartmell Scholarship will also appear on the ballot.
Former councilors Rick Bell and Rob Cesternino have set their sights on the Lebanon mayoral seat currently held by Bernie Ash, another former councilor who has announced his candidacy for re-election.
Ward 1 councilor Joey Carmack and Ward 5 councilor Tick Bryan have announced their intentions to seek re-election. Ward 2 councilor Fred Burton has not made an announcement.
Candidates can begin picking up election petitions June 22, with the qualifying deadline coming about two months later on Aug. 20. Early voting begins Oct. 14. Candidates may submit one announcement about their qualifications to news@wilsonpost.com
The city council meeting on Tuesday, May 19 will be held electronically at 6 p.m. Anyone who wants to provide comments during the meeting should contact Mike Collinsworth at mcollinsworth@lebanontn.org or (615) 443-2839, extension 2401 by 5 p.m. on Monday, May 18.