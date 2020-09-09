City of Lebanon and Goodall Homes leaders kicked off the construction of a new west side park last Wednesday during a deed ceremony to recognize the public-private partnership.
Goodall Homes donated 16 acres of land adjacent to the company’s new community, The Preserve, to the city to be used for a public park. The land, near the Cairo Bend Road and Lebanon Road intersection, is estimated to be worth $175,000. The Preserve will feature about 1,200 homes on 395 acres.
Initial plans include recreation areas, playground, retention pond, walking trails and three pavilions.
Goodall Homes will perform all site work and infrastructure installation, including installing the park’s amenities.
“We are thrilled with the progress that we have seen with Cairo Bend Park and are excited to officially accept this park deed,” Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash said. “Projects like these improve the quality of life for our residents and are important in helping foster more unified communities.”
The park is scheduled to be completed in early spring 2021.
Ash said the park is the first of several neighborhood parks the city hopes to create over the course of several years, with the goal of creating neighborhood parks in each ward.
The city’s most recent neighborhood park is located on South Hartmann Drive and featured a playground and open space.