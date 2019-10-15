The City of Lebanon is expected to receive a land donation of about 16 acres from one of the state’s largest home builders to build a public park.
Goodall Homes proposed the donation, a value of about $175,000, for the creation of a park along the city’s west corridor on Cairo Bend Road near Highway 70.
“Goodall Homes has been serving Lebanon residents for decades through the development of neighborhoods,” said Chris O’Neal, Goodall Homes’ chief business development officer. “We are thrilled to continue our investment in this great and prosperous community by partnering with the city to build a wonderful public amenity for residents to enjoy for years to come.”
City leaders will hold a work session Wednesday, Oct. 30, to discuss the proposed donation and park plan. After the scheduled work session, there will be an opportunity to view the conceptional drawings of the proposed park as well as an opportunity to discuss and provide feedback.
The city proposes to contribute $1 million to construct the park. Goodall Homes will develop the park, including performing all site work and infrastructure, as well as installing the park’s amenities.
“Together we will provide another beautiful neighborhood city park for the residents of our city,” Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash said.
Goodall Homes is scheduled to begin work on the park this winter, and the park is tentatively scheduled to open in the summer of 2020.
Amenities for the park could include walking trails, a playground, open green space and nature areas.
The park will be adjacent to Goodall’s newest community, The Preserve, a 395-acre development that will eventually include around 1,200 homes.