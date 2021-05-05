The Lebanon Planning Commission has deferred action on development on Hickory Ridge Road after several residents voiced concerns about an altered preliminary plat approved in 2018.
The issues surround the Hickory Knoll development at 3435 Hickory Ridge Rd. The development currently has 92 homes and the preliminary plat approval request was for the remaining 121 acres of the project to hold 311 lots.
Nearby Greensward Avenue resident Kristen Deiter, wife of Hickory Knoll HOA liaison Jason Deiter, said the residents felt applicant St. Bourke attempted to change the preliminary plat submission that were not included in an approved plan two years ago.
“St. Bourke has betrayed this agreement by creating a revised plat map without any communication with the homeowners and secretly placing this proposed plat map on (the) meeting agenda,” said Kristen Deiter, who said her husband noticed the plan online. “St. Bourke’s proposed plat map deviates from the approved 2018 PUD map. The approved 2018 PUD map clearly shows green space between lots, some of which currently include wooded areas for privacy.
“The proposed plat map also shows none of the negotiated minimum architectural requirements, which exist to protect the homeowners’ quality of life and investment in our homes.”
Some other residents said the agreement was a factor in purchasing a home in the development.
Max Cookes, of Drapac Capital Partners, represented the developer during the planning commission meeting and said most of the development remains unchanged.
“We have not changed the architectural conditions that we agreed to with you,” said Cookes, who said lot count and sizes, amenity area and landscaping remained unchanged. “All we have done is responded to some comments from both the engineers and the City of Lebanon engineers.”
Cookes said one change included a tweak of the road network in certain areas due to the wrong configuration of sewer line locations.
Lebanon Planning Director Paul Corder said the department could analyze the claims of changed green space and architectural changes when it discusses a final site plan.
“This is a preliminary plat. This is all about subdividing the property. This is part of a PUD. The PUD is also required to do a site plan,” Corder said.
Action on the development were deferred until May 25.
Other deferred items include:
• Bethlehem Ridge — preliminary plat for 180-lot subdivision on 111 acres on Bethlehem Road
• Campbell Place — site plan for residential development of 225 units on 23 acres on Castle Heights Avenue North
• Lamott Townhomes — site plan for townhome development of 217 units on about 27 acres at 860 Callis Road