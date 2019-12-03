The Lebanon City Council has approved time restrictions for construction in hopes of creating a compromise between construction crews and city residents.
The council set permitted hours for commercial, residential and public works construction projects after residential complaints recently rose.
The ordinance calls for construction times of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends and holidays. Residential construction times are 7 a.m. to sunset on weekdays and 9 a.m. to sunset on weekends and holidays.
“We’ve had noise ordinances in place, but with a lot of the construction that is now going on everywhere, this really stems from the Leeville Pike construction project,” Lebanon Police Sgt. PJ Hardy said.
Lebanon Councilor Jeni Lind Brinkman said she received complaints from residents about construction noise.
“I had several constituents that have emailed me periodically over the last several months with complaints about construction in high residential areas starting as early as 4:30 a.m. or 5 a.m.,” Brinkman said. “We felt it was wise to revise the noise ordinance now that Wilson County was named the ‘fastest-growing county in Tennessee,’ we needed to set some standards going forward as more growth comes to our town.”
“It tries to make it more reasonable for all parties involves, including the residents, but trying to be mindful of construction crews being able to get their work in and that kind of thing,” Hardy said.
Hardy said the city has previously had ordinances that “spelled out” when construction could start, but said it was more vague than the new ordinance.