Shawn Smith Rotary Fish Fry

Rotarian Shawn Smith chats with guests during the 10th annual Lebanon Breakfast Rotary Club Fish Fry last Saturday.

 XAVIER SMITH

The Lebanon Breakfast Rotary Club held its 10th annual fish fry last Saturday and will use the money raised at one of the club’s signature events to support community projects.

Guests ate fish, hushpuppies and coleslaw. Rotarian John Lankford provided the live music.