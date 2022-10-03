Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Sunny. High 76F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind: NE @ 3 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 2 mph
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 56°
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 53°
Heat Index: 53°
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 51°
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 50°
Visibility: 9 mi
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 48°
Heat Index: 48°
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NE @ 1 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 46°
Heat Index: 46°
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 45°
Heat Index: 45°
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 44°
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: ENE @ 1 mph
Wind: ENE @ 0 mph
Wind Chill: 42°
Heat Index: 42°
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Rotarian Shawn Smith chats with guests during the 10th annual Lebanon Breakfast Rotary Club Fish Fry last Saturday.
The Lebanon Breakfast Rotary Club held its 10th annual fish fry last Saturday and will use the money raised at one of the club’s signature events to support community projects.
Guests ate fish, hushpuppies and coleslaw. Rotarian John Lankford provided the live music.
“The main goal of the fish fry is to raise $75,000 so that we can give all of that money right back into local communities and projects,” Club President Lauren Smith said.
The event netted $63,000 last year and proceeds went to several organizations, including Sherry’s Hope, Empower Me Day Camp and organizations tied to local school districts.
Rotarian Randy Ryan said interested groups should contact the club to apply for a grant and the club would analyze requests for funds distribution.
“What we found is Lebanon is one of the most giving communities anywhere,” Ryan said.
