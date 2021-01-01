Today

Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder this morning, then partly cloudy during the afternoon hours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 71F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with light rain developing later in the day. High 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.