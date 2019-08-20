Amber Logan Agee of Lebanon won the Wilson County Fairest of the Fair pageant crown Monday night, besting 13 other contestants in the Fair’s premier pageant.
Jenna Rehm, of Mt. Juliet, was crowned first runner-up, while Cumberland University’s Shealeen Otis was crowned second runner-up.
Each contestant answered a question about who, outside of their family, has had the most influence on their life. Agee responded with some words about a woman who competed about an hour earlier in the Ms. Wilson County Fair pageant — The Beauty Room owner Toni Ann Moss, who finished second runner-up in that competition.
“The person that has influenced me the most outside of my family would have to be my boss, Toni Ann,” Agee said. “She is such a good example of a hard worker and a great leader who sets a wonderful environment for us and all of her workers.”
Agee is the daughter of Eddie and Amy Agee.
She will also receive a $1,500 scholarship, which can be used toward her next competition which will be the Tennessee Fairest of the Fair competition.
All photos by DALLUS WHITFIELD --