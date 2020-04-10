One month after a tornado struck Wilson County, resulting in four fatalities, Lebanon Public Works Director Jeff Baines said the city has cleared about 80 percent of the debris created by the storm.
“All of our resources, equipment and manpower, usually mobilized for the Spring Cleanup, are being used in the continuing clearance, removal and disposal of ruins and debris from the (March 3) tornado,” Baines said. The annual cleanup day has been postponed to the fall.
Public works crews from Goodlettsville, Gallatin and Portland have helped Lebanon with cleanup efforts, which will continue for the next few weeks.
Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash said the crews have completed their initial run through the damaged areas and would make a second run soon.
Ash has requested that owners of tracts greater than one acre with significant tree waste should plan to burn the waste. Owners can contact the Lebanon Fire Department for a proper permit.
Wilson County Emergency Management Agency Director Joey Cooper said the F-3 tornado damaged 1,244 residential and commercial structures in Wilson County, which included 778 structures in Lebanon.
The Tennessee Valley Authority worked with other electric agencies to restore power following the tornado, and recently committed to donate $100,000 to local relief funds in Wilson, Davidson and Putnam counties.
“Recognizing there are needs beyond restoration of transmission lines, we wanted to provide funds directly to communities by supporting tornado relief through charities in Putnam, Wilson and Davidson Counties,” said Jeannette Mills, TVA executive VP and chief external relations officer.
Each county will receive $30,000, with Wilson County funds going to MJ4Hope and Rehab 23. The remaining $10,000 will go the Red Cross Southern Tornadoes and Flood Relief Funds.
Following the March tornado, about 45 TVA transmission crew members supported debris cleanup in Mt. Juliet, removing more than 25 truckloads of brush, four truckloads of metal and 20 truckloads of trash and debris. TVA continues to lend equipment for cleanup across the affected counties.