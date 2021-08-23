Schools in the Lebanon Special School District will close for the remainder of the week due to increased student and staff absences due to COVID-19, LSSD Director Scott Benson announced Monday night.
“Due to the inability to staff our classrooms and buildings as well as the increasing number of student absences, the immediate need for separation has become apparent,” the district said in a news release.
Benson said the district’s COVID-19 numbers have more than tripled since the beginning of the school year to more than 60 through last week.
The district does not report individual quarantine numbers, but reports number of quarantined groups, such as teams and classes. Benson said the district data on quarantined groups was scheduled to be released Tuesday.
The district will use four stockpile and inclement weather days from Aug. 24 through Aug. 27.
There will be no student engagement from home because of a state restriction on virtual teaching.
All school-based events, including athletics and SACC, are closed for the remainder of the week.
The news release said the district will reopen Monday under “mask requested” status, which is the strongest mask request the district can issue.
The Wilson County Schools board scheduled a special called meeting for Tuesday night to discuss its virus safety guidelines and contact tracing and quarantine procedures.
The district reported 277 new positive student cases and 1,796 quarantines for the week of Aug. 16. It also reported 27 new positive staff cases and 12 new staff quarantines.
The district reported 144 new student positive cases and 13 new staff positive cases for the previous week.
Wilson County reported 1,411 active cases Monday, an increase of 423 active cases from the previous Monday. The new cases brought Wilson County’s total to 22,015 cases since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
As of Aug. 23, Wilson County averaged 107.7 new cases reported per day over 14 days from Aug. 9-22. The average for the previous 14 days was 57.4 cases per day.
About 45.8 percent of Wilson County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 40.22 percent have received two doses. Wilson County’s vaccination count rose to 122,048 from 118,865 the previous week.