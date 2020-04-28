Lebanon officials are seeking public input regarding the future city park to be located in the city’s western portion on land donated by Goodall Homes.
The 16-acre park will be located adjacent to a new community, The Preserve. Initial plans for the park include walking trails, playground, open green space and nature areas. Goodall Homes donated the land, estimated at $175,000.
“As we work to improve quality of life amenities for City of Lebanon citizens, we continue to pursue all avenues to create a live, work and play environment,” Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash said. “I am looking forward to seeing children, families and our seniors enjoying another leisure opportunity in our community.”
Plans for the park are available on the City of Lebanon website at lebanontn.org/citypark. Questions, comments and feedback can be submitted there.
City leaders approved $1 million for the park, which includes the purchase of playground equipment, not to exceed $400,000.
The anticipated groundbreaking for the park is scheduled for early June. Park completion is anticipated to occur by the end of September.