Square parking lot

This parking lot at the southwest corner of the Lebanon Square received a makeover in 2019.

 XAVIER SMITH

Chris Cragwall said he visits the Lebanon Square about once or twice a week and has seen how increased visitation in the area has decreased the likelihood of finding a parking spot.

“As of late, it’s been rare to find a close spot. I’ll circle around the Square once or twice and then end up having to park in the parking lot near Seven Cedars Butcher Block,” the Lebanon resident said. “If I’m going to (Cedar City Brewing Co.), that’s the opposite side of the Square.”