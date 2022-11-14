Chris Cragwall said he visits the Lebanon Square about once or twice a week and has seen how increased visitation in the area has decreased the likelihood of finding a parking spot.
“As of late, it’s been rare to find a close spot. I’ll circle around the Square once or twice and then end up having to park in the parking lot near Seven Cedars Butcher Block,” the Lebanon resident said. “If I’m going to (Cedar City Brewing Co.), that’s the opposite side of the Square.”
Cedar City Brewing lies in the northeast quadrant of the Square, while the parking lot adjacent to Seven Cedars is next to the southwest portion of the Square, which was the most recently renovated area of the Square.
The City of Lebanon upgraded that parking lot in 2019, which resulted in one additional parking spot in the about 70-lot parking lot. The Lebanon Square underwent a major renovation in 2015 that moved parking from around the General Robert Hatton statue to solely in the four quadrants of the Square.
The renovation, primarily driven by safety concerns, resulted in about 25 fewer parking spaces inside the Square.
The four quadrants adjacent to the roundabout each have about 20 spaces, while parking on Main Street and Cumberland Street totals about 25 spaces.
The Lebanon Square has about 40 businesses that rely on the parking space. As more businesses have opened on the Square recently, the average number of spaces per business continues to shrink.
Main Street Mercantile & Creamery owner Jake Sloan said increased parking challenges came with increased business in the area.
“The growth is fantastic, and we love to see it as a rising tide lifts all boats, but when you open more shops, you have more employees for said shops that are taking up spaces that we need for customers,” Sloan said.
Sloan said the city’s recent decision to purchase two lots at the corner of Gay Street and South Cumberland Street for parking is desperately needed.
Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said the city likely will purchase the lots at the end of the month. Jeff Baines, Commissioner of Public Works, and city engineers have started working on preliminary designs for the parking lot.
“We want to get it done as quickly as we can,” Bell said. “The property around the Square is private, so very rarely does something become available.”
Bell acknowledged the impact increase business has had on Square parking.
“The Square is doing really well, and we’re all thrilled with that, but parking has become an issue,” said Bell, who said he has talked with some business owners about parking on their areas.
“Maybe them building something themselves, maybe a partnership with the city, but I’m sure where those conversations will end up,” Bell said. “This was an opportunity for us as a city to go ahead and do it ourselves and provide more spaces. I’m always looking for opportunities, but this is one that came up pretty quickly.”