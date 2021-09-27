Artist Karlie Cunha and building owner Nettie Boyle are joined by Wilson County Convention and Visitors Bureau staff, family and friends during the celebration of the latest Paint WilCo mural. Cunha’s piece was her third Paint WilCo project and the group’s 11th mural overall.
The Lebanon Square is home to the latest Paint WilCo project, which features a three-time Paint WilCo artist.
Karlie Cunha, of Wild Colors Creative Design Studio, created The Garden Mural at 117 E. Main St. which features colorful flowers and butterflies. Cunha also created the We Will Rise mural and co-created the mural that was featured at the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair.
“Lebanon is and has always been my home, so to have the opportunity to share some of my creativity with the community is really special to me,” Cunha said. “I’m from Lebanon and I love Lebanon.”
Building owner Nettie Boyle complimented Cunha’s mural and said it brings uniqueness to the Lebanon Square.
“We wanted to get something that’s interactive and pulled people to the Square and just experience the uniqueness of the Square,” said Boyle, who said she loved the Bible verse Isaiah 40:8 that is included in the mural.
Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell thanked Cunha and Boyle for their roles in creating the mural.
“I think this is awesome,” Bell said. “That’s what makes us who we are — the people who invest into us. Our Square is really vibrant now.”
The mural marks the 11th for the Wilson County Convention and Visitors Bureau Paint WilCo project.