Lebanon is set to replace the aging water main along South Cumberland Street and Highway 231 South, the city announced in a news release.
The city held an infrastructure groundbreaking ceremony last week for the $2.5 million project that will begin north of Jennings Avenue and continue north of Interstate 40, replacing 6,000 linear feet of water main.
“This major investment in our community will replace aging critical infrastructure through the Highway 231 South Business District,” Mayor Rick Bell said. “In our strategic planning meetings, we always discuss adding infrastructure throughout the city, but it’s just as important to maintain and upgrade our existing infrastructure.”
The section of the water main along South Cumberland Street supplies many with potable water. Because of the aging infrastructure, line breaks occur frequently and can result in a loss of water service to over 75 commercial properties, including hotels, retail stores, and restaurants in the area.
The infrastructure improvement project will eventually introduce the area to an intermediate pressure zone that will maintain reliable service and enhance fire protection for businesses, according to the news release.
Lebanon Utility Engineer Roy Denney said in the news release that the utility Department will maintain water services during the day, and the outages that will be required will occur only at night.
The news release did not provide a timeline for the project to be completed.