City to submit long-range transportation plans
Xavier Smith
The Lebanon City Council will look to submit a list of potential future road improvement projects in an effort to receive possible funding for some of the projects.
The group will send more than 20 projects to the Nashville Area Metropolitan Planning Organization as a part of its Long Range Transportation Plan. Each community in the Nashville MPO will submit a list of projects for the 2040 long range plan for potential funding.
The city’s list includes some projects that are already underway and several that may be eligible to receive funding from the Nashville MPO in the next 25 years.
The Leeville Pike and Crowell Lane intersection improvement, Carver Lane and West Main Street intersection improvement and State Route 109 road widening projects are listed and currently underway or announced.
The Leeville Pike and Crowell Lane intersection improvement project will bring a traffic light to the busy intersection, as well as turning lanes and road widening. Lebanon Police officials said there were about 10 injury crashes at the intersection in 2018.
The city will look to add a traffic signal at the intersection of Carver Lane and West Main Street. Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash said it’s a dangerous intersection that, sometimes, has cars merging from four different directions.
The city will likely use funds from the Carver Lane Improvement Plan - created a couple of years ago - to help pay for some of the project. The fund has about $155,000 from fees collected on all development along Carver Lane.
The State Route 109 project is still expected to complete in November 2020, as Tennessee Department of Transportation officials said the only remaining portion of the project is improvements from Highway 70 to the Cumberland River bridge before Sumner County.
The project is intended to ease congestion and improve safety by adding an additional lane on each side of the interstate.
The city also listed the current reconstruction of the Highway 70 bridge in front of Sellars Funeral Home over Sinking Creek. Ash said the project will include beam reconstruction and deck improvements.
Other listed projects include: Interstate 40 and State Route 109 intersection improvements, connection creation between Eastgate Boulevard and Beckwith Road, Interstate 840 and Central Pike interchange improvements, Central Pike road widening, Hartmann Drive and West Main intersection improvements, South Hartmann and Franklin Road traffic light installation, Hartmann Drive widening and extension, Cedar City trail extensions and more.
The council will vote on the list during its Dec. 17 meeting at 6 p.m. at City Hall.