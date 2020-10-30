One Lebanon teen recently completed a nationwide yard mowing challenge that looks to inspire young people to give selflessly to their communities.
Azariah Legatzke, 14, completed the Raising Men Lawn Care Service 50 Yard Challenge by cutting 50 lawns for free for elderly, disabled, single parents, veterans and anyone who may have been unable to cut their lawn.
Raising Men founder Rodney Smith Jr., of Huntsville, Ala., started the challenge on social media and visited Lebanon to deliver a new lawn mower, weed eater and blower to Legatzke for completing the challenge.
“It was great and a ton of great experiences,” said Legatzke, who took about three months to complete the challenge. “You had a lot of different reactions and they were all really good, really special.”
Legatzke said his favorite yard-cutting “client” is his grandmother.
“I’d mow pretty much every day and several yards a day. It was a grind, but the motivation definitely was there,” he said.
Legatzke’s parents, Jeremy and Rachel, said the challenge allowed him to develop as a young man.
“I think it was great,” said Rachel Legatzke, who introduced the program to Azariah. “Seeing him working hard every day — it was a hot summer — and he worked really hard mowing and learned a lot.”
Azariah’s parents would drive him to yards to mow, while his brothers often helped him complete the yard work.
“That’s one thing I enjoyed as a father was giving him the opportunity to go up and ask these people if they needed a hand and things of that nature. That was good for him to get out of his comfort zone,” Jeremy Legatzke said.
Last year, Smith, 30, completed his fifth “tour” of the country cutting lawns for free in all 50 states.
Legatzke is one of 45 youngsters to complete the 50 Yard Challenge so far this year.