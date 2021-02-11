The Lebanon City Council approved a bid and budget amendment during its most recent meeting for the renovation of the former Lebanon Police Department building.
The council accepted Stockton Building Corporation’s bid of $723,735 for the renovation of the former L.R. Jones Police Department, located at 406 Tennessee Boulevard.
The renovations will include cleaning and painting the exterior, relocation of some walls and doors, additional of a vertical lift for accessibility, new HVAC system, interior painting, generator relocation, upgraded lighting, new restrooms, and new flooring and ceiling tiles.
The building will house Lebanon Public Works Administrator Lee Clark and his supervisory and administration teams. It will also house the traffic management center, which will be a centralized location for management and operations of traffic signals throughout the city.
Lebanon Engineering Services Director Regina Santana said $500,000 to be used for the project came from the Governor’s Local Government Support Grant.
“This dollar amount was not based on any plans or information provided by the engineering staff. That number was initiated by a council member a few years ago when the addition and renovation to the new Lebanon Police Department building on Sparta Pike was starting up,” Santana said.
The council also approved a $310,000 budget amendment to cover a portion of the base bid and needed information technology work not included in the bid.
“The building (Lebanon Public Works) is in is decades old. They need a new building. When the police station project started a few years ago, the plan was for public works to move into that building,” Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said. “We received the $500,00 grant to help with that process, and the bids came in and remodeling is going to cost more than that. The council approved taking on that extra money to complete remodeling.”
The renovation is expected to take just more than 100 days to complete.