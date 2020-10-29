The Lebanon City Council took one step in alleviating ongoing flooding and high-water issues within the city after it approved contracted services for flooding mitigation projects throughout the city.
The plans include $250,000 to go toward several projects.
Lebanon Engineering Director Regina Santana said the funds would go toward two smaller contracted projects less than $25,000 each, and analyze multiple drainage projects to place into a $200,000 bid for contracted work on the projects.
Councilor Fred Burton questioned Lebanon Public Works Director Jeff Baines about the possibility of adding four additional stormwater department crew members to bring the city’s total to eight.
“Let’s try this ordinance first and try this contracted work first and then if there’s something we need to do different, then talk about personnel,” Baines said. “There’s advantages and disadvantages both ways.”
“(Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash) had asked (Baines) to look at that and look at how we can be more aggressive in spending some of that money that we’ve got and addressing some of these flooding complaints,” Santana said.
“This is an issue that’s been around for a long time, and we really haven’t had the manpower to attack it like we need to,” Ash said. “My thought was that we could take some of the more persistent issues, bid them out by contract and get an independent contractor to get boots on the ground and get started working on some of these projects and that would free up our drainage crew to do what they normally do.
Baines said discussions with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on the Barton’s Creek Watershed Flood Risk Management Project were deferred until next year. The city’s cost would be $750,000 in a 65/35 percent partnership split with the agency.
Sinking Creek runs under the west side of Lebanon Square and flows under several multiple story structures in the downstream area. Although it appears dry in areas upstream from the Square, Sinking Creek is a flashy stream and flash floods rise quickly.