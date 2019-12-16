Today

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. Colder. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.