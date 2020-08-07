A trip to Subway on North Cumberland Street could lead to your own caricature if you catch Army veteran and Lebanon resident Bill Baskerville at the right time.
Baskerville, 69, first drew cartoon character Fred Flintstone when he was 15. Since then, he was drawn thousands of pieces of art, primarily in pencil, of family, friends, architecture, celebrities, icons and animals.
“It’s therapy to me,” said Baskerville, a Vietnam veteran who visits the sandwich shop three or four times a week to draw. “I love making something people like. I love the challenge.”
Baskerville also plays guitar, is a mechanic and former photographer. He also attended Nossi College of Art in Nashville to fine-tune his technique.
The self-described people person’s demeanor switches as he puts his pencil to paper and creates one of his pieces, using several techniques to bring out unique details of his subjects.
“Everything is lines. If you look at a person, they’re made up of lines. This window is made up of lines. A car is made up of lines,” Baskerville said. “You have to put the lines together.”
Baskerville said he greatly enjoys gifting his pictures to people whom he encounters, and always believes he can connect the lines.
“I always look at something and think, ‘I can draw that.’ Even if I think it’ll be a challenge, I know I can draw it,” he said.