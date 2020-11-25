The Lebanon City Council continued to take aim at the city’s flooding issues during its most recent regular meeting as it approved a new job position to oversee drainage issues.
The drainage mitigation coordinator will work with the engineering services director, stormwater coordinator and drainage mitigation crew supervisor and communicate with property and business owners regarding stormwater drainage complaints.
The council approved a $42,907 budget amendment for the position, which includes a salary of $26,246.
The coordinator will also develop a priority and ranking system for maintenance activities and project requests, develop a preventative maintenance plan within 12 months of their hire and conduct updates to the maintenance plan.
Last month, the council approved $250,000 to go toward flooding mitigation projects throughout the city as a part of a flood response plan.
Lebanon Engineering Director Regina Santana said the funds would go toward two smaller contracted projects less than $25,000 each, and analyze multiple drainage projects to place into a $200,000 bid for contracted work on the projects.
“(Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash) had asked (Lebanon Public Works Director Jeff Baines) to look at that and look at how we can be more aggressive in spending some of that money that we’ve got and addressing some of these flooding complaints,” Santana said.
“This is an issue that’s been around for a long time, and we really haven’t had the manpower to attack it like we need to,” Ash said. “My thought was that we could take some of the more persistent issues, bid them out by contract and get an independent contractor to get boots on the ground and get started working on some of these projects and that would free up our drainage crew to do what they normally do.
Baines said discussions with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on the Barton’s Creek Watershed Flood Risk Management Project were deferred until next year. The city’s cost would be $750,000 in a 65/35 percent partnership split with the agency.
The project is estimated to relieve about six inches of flood damage in the area between Stumpy Lane —just south of Southside Elementary School — and the Lebanon Square by installing a dry dam near Stumpy Lane.
Floodwaters in the Lebanon Square reached almost three feet in May 2010.
In 2019, the Nashville area saw 64.27 inches of rainfall, making it the third-wettest year on record. As of Sept. 17, the area has recorded just more than 43 inches.