A Lebanon woman has been indicted on charges of theft, forgery, and criminal simulation for allegedly paying herself more than $500,000 while working at a pediatrician’s office.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and state Comptroller’s Office investigators determined that Emily Crabtree Gannon, the former Chief Operating Officer of Cumberland Pediatric Associates in Lebanon, stole at least $513,302 between January 2014 and August 2019.
According to a news release from the comptroller’s office, Gannon was responsible for issuing payroll payments to all CPA staff, including herself, and she manipulated the process in multiple ways to obtain and conceal her fraudulent pay.
The investigation revealed that Gannon paid herself an additional $312,852 by inflating CPA’s payroll payments to herself. For example, in March 2015, Gannon gave herself a $60,000 raise without the owner’s knowledge or approval.
Gannon also paid herself bonuses totaling at least $200,450 without the knowledge of the owner.
As Chief Operating Officer, Gannon produced federal Form W-2s for all CPA employees. Gannon prepared her own W-2s which substantially reduced the actual compensation she took from CPA.
CPA terminated Gannon’s employment on Aug. 17, 2019. In May 2020, the Wilson County Grand Jury indicted Gannon on one count of theft over $250,000, two counts of forgery, and one count of criminal simulation.
Gannon was arrested and booked into the Wilson County Jail on a $25,000 bond.