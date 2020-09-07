Youth member of the Young Marines, YM/MSgt Jason Glaskox of Lebanon has received the Inspire Award from the Young Marines Alumni Association.
Glaskox, 15, was chosen for the Inspire Award by his peers attending the Advanced Leadership School held in August at Headquarters Young Marines in Dumfries, Va.
Glaskox trained for a week alongside Young Marines from across the country. After physical and written tests, leadership classes and close order drill, he was honored again as one of the Top Ten graduates of the Advanced Leadership School.
“The Advanced Leadership School substantially expedited my growth as a leader,” he said. “What I learned about leadership is truly life changing. The academy teaches every aspect of leadership, from what type of leader you are to learning how to mentor others. I am blessed to say I am a different person than I was a few short weeks ago, and I am so thankful for it.”
Glaskox joined the Young Marines in 2012. He is a member of the Mid-Cumberland Young Marines under the command of Charles Ware. The unit meets in Mt. Juliet. He is home schooled at New Life Academy and will graduate in 2023.
He is the son of Teresa and Ken Glaskox. Teresa Glaskox is the unit adjutant for the Mid-Cumberland Young Marines.
The Young Marines is a national non-profit youth education and service program for boys and girls. The program focuses on teaching the values of leadership, teamwork and self-discipline. The program began in 1959 and now has more than 235 units worldwide.