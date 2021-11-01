Gov. Bill Lee did not make a commitment Monday regarding several changes related to COVID-19 mask and vaccine requirements after lawmakers approved a series of bills aimed at the issue over the weekend.
Included in the comprehensive package are several bills related to COVID-19 allowances that would restrict government agencies and public schools from mandating facial coverings unless certain COVID-19 case levels are reached.
Government and education leaders would be able to enact a temporary facial covering mandate if they are in a county with at least 1,000 new infections for every 100,000 residents over a 14-day span, an occurrence that has rarely been reached in the state during the pandemic.
State lawmakers met in a special session and approved the comprehensive package around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Lee will have 10 days, excluding Sundays, to sign, veto or allow the bill to become law without his signature.
“There’s a lot to look at. There’s a lot to evaluate and we do that with every piece of legislation,” said Lee, who did not indicate if he favored or disapproved of the bill.
Wilson County‘s active case count dropped by 25 to 250 last Friday. Wilson County’s total case count rose to 27,123 cases since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
The county’s death total rose to 337 people last Friday.
As of Oct. 29, Wilson County averaged 23.8 new cases reported per day over 14 days from Oct. 15-28, the lowest average since July. The average for the previous 14 days was 37.7 cases per day.
The county averaged just more than 247 tests per day from Oct. 22-29, which yielded a 6.7-percent positivity rate. The county reported a 5 percent positivity rate Oct. 22, which was the lowest since July 10.
About 51.8 percent of Wilson County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 48 percent are fully vaccinated. Wilson County’s vaccination count rose to 150,376.