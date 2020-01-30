This year’s state legislative session could have a big impact on Wilson County’s 911 procedures as a Monroe County representative has proposed legislation to alter how first responders are dispatched to emergencies.
Rep. Russell Lowell, R-Vonore, has proposed legislation that would require all Tennessee emergency communication districts to use a direct dispatch method in response to emergency calls. The change would have to made by 2022. The legislation has been assigned to a House subcommittee, but still has several committees to advance through before it reaches the full House and Senate.
Lowell said he is concerned about the amount of time that it takes emergency call takers to dispatch emergency crews. A former Tennessee Highway Patrol sergeant, Lowell said he became more sensitive to the issue after he was hit by a tractor trailer in 2012.
Wilson County remains one of the only 911 operations in the state where calls must be transferred, although 911 call takers are dispatching agencies to the emergency.
David Hale, of the Wilson County 911 Board, said he believed the legislation could receive some alterations before reaching the full House or Senate, if that takes place.
“It currently is an unfunded mandate that would cost many counties, ours included, a considerable amount of money,” said Hale, who said he couldn’t speculate the cost for Wilson County. “It’s not just Wilson. It would affect some of the operations all around us.”
Wilson County’s 911 procedure has been heavily analyzed since 2016 when former director J.R. Kelley resigned after he said the board declined to discuss the possibility of switching the county’s 911 call procedure to a “direct system” that he said would save time on calls.
Emergency response leaders from across Wilson County are housed in the same building in Lebanon.