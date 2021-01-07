Tennessee lawmakers will return to Nashville next week to kick off the 2021 legislative session with a focus on issues related to education and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The 112th General Assembly will convene Jan. 12 at noon with several new faces following the 2020 election. As customary following an election year, the legislature will recess for two weeks following the opening week of the 2021 session for reorganization and other housekeeping actions.
Wilson County will have three returning lawmakers in the legislature as Rep. Susan Lynn, Rep. Clark Boyd and Sen. Mark Pody return to Nashville.
Boyd and Pody identified education as a key focus of the 2021 session.
“COVID-19 has affected the attendance rates, which directly impacts how the school districts are funded. This as well as several other education-related issues will be a top priority,” Boyd said.
Pody said the state has to figure out how to help teachers and students deal with the COVID-19 crisis.
Gov. Bill Lee has called for a special session Jan. 19 to address education.
Pody also said COVID-19 vaccinations would also be one of his top priorities, specifically that they will be available to those who want one and they are not required.
Around 1.5 percent of Wilson County residents received the vaccine as of Jan. 1, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Residents 75 years old and older became eligible to receive the vaccine in Wilson County on Jan. 2.
“As always, continuing to ensure that Tennessee remains a business-friendly state with low taxes, good roads, high quality public education and high quality of life is always a top priority for me,” Boyd said.
Requests for response from Lynn were not received. Last year Lynn was the chair of the Finance, Ways & Means Committee.