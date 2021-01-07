Today

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Precipitation may start as some sleet or snow. High 43F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%.

Tomorrow

Overcast. High 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.