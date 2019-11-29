2019 goal is 30,000 cans -
Lebanon High's annual canned food drive will be held Monday, Dec. 2 through Friday, Dec. 6 with a goal of 30,000 cans.
All food collected will go to the Wilson County Community Help Center and will feed families in Wilson County.
Please note: ramen noodles are not accepted by the Help Center.
Suggested items include: canned meat, pork & beans, canned ham, vienna sausages, ravioli with meat, beef stew.
Boxed or bagged rice, peanut butter, macaroni & cheese, oatmeal, canned vegetables or fruit, canned or dried beans, cereal.
Donations may be dropped off at the LHS main office between the hours of 8 am - 1:30 pm.
Monetary donations are welcome with checks being made payable to: 2019 LHS Canned Food Drive.
ABOUT THE HELP CENTER -- Six days a week the Help Center provides emergency assistance in the form of food, clothing, resource education and financial aid to Wilson County residents.
The Help Center, located at 203 W. High Street, Lebanon is always looking for volunteer help to stock shelves. For more information, call the Help Center at (615) 449-1856.