Lebanon High will hold homecoming festivities tonight (Friday, Sept. 27) as the Blue Devils host undefeated and No. 2-ranked (Class 5A) Beech High.
The Buccaneers enter tonight's game 5-0 on the season while the Blue Devil sport a 3-2 mark following last week's 21-20 victory over Region 4-6A foe Hendersonville.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Clifton Tribble Field / Danny Watkins Stadium with live radio coverage beginning at 6:30 pm on WANT FM 98.9 and WKDA AM 900.
The LHS student body staged a homecoming parade earlier today on West Main Street.
All photos by Tommy Bryan.