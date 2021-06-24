Libraries throughout Wilson County continue to see increased visitation numbers after the COVID-19 pandemic significantly dropped those numbers last year and forced rapid changes in order to meet community needs.
The Lebanon-Wilson County Public Library had its first major sign of return to pre-COVID pandemic times as it held a petting zoo at the library located at 108 S. Hatton Ave. The event was the library’s first in-person event in more than a year.
Lebanon library director Alesia Burnley said the event showed the library’s hopeful return to pandemic levels, although the library’s services would likely remain altered, she said.
“We’re doing better. This is probably the most people we’ve had since the pandemic,” said Burnley, who said the library would mix virtual and outdoor live events this summer.
Live events slated include the Lebanon Library Storybook Train Ride on June 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Ms. Dana presents Unicorn Science from Science Guys on July 6 at 10 a.m. Online videos include magician Bruce Amato and Mr. Rich with Super Science, which are accessible through the library’s Facebook page.
Watertown-Wilson County Public Library director Pamela Wiggins said the library, located at 206 Public Square, has also seen a resurgence following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a lot better this year. A lot of people have come out and feel more confident about coming into the library and a lot of people are excited about our summer reading program,” said Wiggins, who said the library returned to fully opened status at the beginning of the month.
“We have been partially opened, but I didn’t have the chairs and things out for people. People were still coming in wearing masks and being cautious, so I figured I’d be cautious with them.”
The librarians both said the past year forced them to adapt in order to meet the needs of their respective communities.
“It was very strange. We did the summer reading program, but we didn’t have any live programs,” Burnley said. “We did a lot of help over the phone. We did a lot of curbside service, so people were able to call and request books.”
Burnley said the library’s e-Books and audio books numbers saw a jump last year, and the library would continue to support the numbers.
“Even though we’re still doing print and physical materials, we’re looking more toward online resources for our community,” she said.
“We did a lot of curb service. People would call in and we would take the items out to them. It was a few people that would come in but not a lot because people were still cautious,” said Wiggins. “It went very well. I was very pleased at the way people took things and accepted things here. There wasn’t a lot of arguments, falling out and those types of things. It worked out really well.”
Wiggins pointed to Watertown’s demographic, which features pockets of residents that have little to no cellular phone service or internet availability, as sources of challenges and opportunities as the pandemic continued.
“Watertown is a little bit different than Lebanon and Mt. Juliet. We had a hard time getting people to understand how to go online and do things,” Wiggins said.
Wiggins utilized a state grant to secure Chromebook laptops for the library, mainly for use by school-aged children who needed to complete school assignments or research.
“I did have a lot of kids coming in that just needed to do homework and needed to use the computers to do that homework,” Wiggins said.
Wiggins said the library also will continue to place free books outside the building for people and has online videos available through its Facebook page. She said the library would also host a petting zoo at Three Forks Park later this summer.
“The sun is definitely shining. It is awesome here. The people are coming out more. People that did not come last year due to COVID are coming back again,” Wiggins said. “We’re seeing a whole lot more smiles and seeing a lot more people that are just happy. They’re excited about everything opening up again.”
Wiggins also encouraged people to sign up for the library’s summer reading program. The Lebanon library’s summer reading program registration deadline is June 30.
The Mt. Juliet-Wilson County Public Library, located at 2765 N. Mt. Juliet Rd., is open to check out book but study rooms remain closed and there are no in-house programs at this time.
Take-home kids crafts are available at the library’s children’s desk for children ages 2 to 18. Activities and videos are also available through the library’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
The library’s deadline for summer reading sign up is June 30.